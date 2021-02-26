Geology is in the eye of the beholder – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – February 26, 2021)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

The American Southwest is the best place in the world to find, permit, and build a mine, according to the mining executives that responded to the Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2020.

Nevada, which is a perennial top-5 contender when it comes to “investment attractiveness”, reclaimed the top spot from Western Australia in the latest edition of the Fraser mining survey. Arizona moved up from seven places to claim the No. 2 position in this category.

“Nevada continues to be a premier mining jurisdiction,” said the president of a mining company that produces more than US$50 million per year.

Rounding out the top 10 jurisdictions are Saskatchewan, which moved up from 11th to 3rd; Western Australia, which dropped from 1st to 4th; Alaska, which dropped one position to 5th; Quebec, which leaped 12 positions to 6th; South Australia, which dropped one spot to 7th; Newfoundland and Labrador, which jumped 20 position to 8th; Idaho, which dropped on position to 9th; and Finland, which fell from 2nd to 10th.

To rank the investment attractiveness of global mining jurisdictions, the Fraser Institute asks industry professionals from around the globe to score the regions they are familiar with based on mineral endowment and a wide range of government policy topics important to mining.

