Why it’s time to resurrect Energy East – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – February 25, 2021)

Would help us deal with loss of Keystone XL and provide added benefit of displacing imported oil from Saudi Arabia

Here’s a brilliant idea to create jobs and economic development that Canada’s hapless Liberal government has never thought of: resurrect Energy East, the proposed pipeline linking Western Canadian oil to Quebec and Atlantic Canada that was killed without justification due to the prime minister’s unflagging capitulation to environmental crazies and Quebec nationalists.

That is just one of several energy policy initiatives put forth in a Feb. 25 report published by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).

“The revoking of Keystone XL’s permit by U.S. President Joe Biden (on) his first day in office highlights the risk for Canada of depending on a single country for its petroleum product exports,” wrote Miguel Ouellette in his report.

“This economic note points out that the construction of new pipelines on Canadian soil would help the country reduce this risk and maximize revenues from oil exports, thus encouraging job creation and improving Canadians’ living standards.”

For the rest of this column: https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-why-its-time-to-resurrect-energy-east