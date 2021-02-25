Mining industry key to Canada’s economic rebound, Timmins meeting told – by Sergio Arangio (CTV News Northern Ontario – February 23, 2021)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

TIMMINS — Mining is an industry that’s the heart of northern Ontario’s economy, and one the Mining Association of Canada says will be key to helping the national economy rebound.

Brendan Marshall, the association’s vice-president of economic and northern affairs, spoke at a State of Mining presentation hosted by the Timmins Chamber of Commerce on Monday. Marshall said the best example of the industry’s importance during the pandemic is all the support mining companies have given over the last year.

“MAC members donated over $40 million in Canada,” he said. “I’m quite proud to say the industry stood up to fill growing and tenuous gaps at a moment of tremendous uncertainty.”

Helping with PPE supply, food bank shortages and remote community healthcare were key contributions in the early days of the pandemic, Marshall said.

Rebounding industry

The mining industry joined the country in the initial economic hit, he said, but now companies are adjusting well to the new dynamic and are back to pre-pandemic levels of production.

