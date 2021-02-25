Environmental opposition to the Ring of Fire is growing – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 25, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Toronto environmental law group joins voices calling for protection of Far North wetlands

A Toronto-based legal group is throwing its support behind the opposition to development in the Ring of Fire mineral belt.

The Canadian Environmental Law Association (CELA), whose clients are the Friends of the Attawapiskat River, is calling for an immediate moratorium on all mineral exploration and all mine-related development, including a halt to the environmental assessments underway for the proposed community, supply, and ore-haul access roads.

They’re throwing their support behind Mushkegowuk Council and Neskantaga First Nation that a protection plan must be put in place first – safeguarding wetland and watersheds in the Far North and respecting Indigenous rights – before any further action takes place.

The protection plan would be based on available science and traditional knowledge of the land that reflects the ecological significance of the Hudson Bay and James Bay lowlands.

They collectively say health, housing, clean water, and Indigenous and treaty rights must be prioritized and secured before there’s construction and mining.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/far-north-ring-of-fire/environmental-opposition-to-the-ring-of-fire-is-growing-3457667