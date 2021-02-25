Barrick funds exploration campaign in Japan – by Staff (Mining.com – February 24, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

The Barrick Alliance approved a $4 million budget, solely funded by Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD), to complete the 2021 exploration programs planned for 29 projects in Japan.

The Barrick Alliance is a joint venture that brought together the mining giant and the projects’ owner, Japan Gold (TSXV: JG).

In a press release, Japan Gold – the operator – said that the budget and work programs will complete the 2-year initial evaluation phase regional exploration over the Alliance’s project portfolio, which covers 1,889 square kilometers.

“Regional exploration programs commenced following the formation of the Barrick Alliance on February 23, 2020.

The exploration programs are aimed at identifying new gold prospects through the systematic sampling of stream sediments for bulk leach extractable gold, and gold and multi-element pathfinder analysis of rock samples,” the media brief reads.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/barrick-funds-4m-exploration-campaign-in-japan/