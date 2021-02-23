NEWS RELEASE: Saskatchewan 3rd most attractive jurisdiction worldwide for mining investment, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador also in global top 10 (Fraser Institute – February 25, 2021)

CALGARY—Saskatchewan remains Canada’s most attractive jurisdiction for mining investment, finds the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report.

This year’s report ranks 77 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Again, on the report’s Overall Investment Attractiveness Index, Saskatchewan remains the top-rated Canadian jurisdiction (3rd up from 11th last year) followed by Quebec (6th up from 18th) and Newfoundland and Labrador (8th up from 28th).

However, Quebec’s strong performance in overall investment attractiveness is due largely to the province’s mineral potential. On government policy alone, Quebec ranks 17th, which suggests there’s plenty of room for improvement.

British Columbia and Ontario (two large mining provinces) also perform poorly on the policy front due to investor concerns about disputed land claims and protected areas.

“A sound and predictable regulatory regime coupled with competitive fiscal policies help make a jurisdiction attractive in the eyes of mining investors,” said Jairo Yunis, Fraser Institute policy analyst and report co-author.

“Policymakers in every province and territory should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract precious investment dollars,” Aliakbari said.

Overall investment attractiveness for Canadian provinces and territories (out of 77)

3) Saskatchewan

6) Quebec

8) Newfoundland and Labrador

17) British Columbia

18) Yukon

20) Ontario

22) Alberta

32) New Brunswick

37) Manitoba

39) Nunavut

46) Northwest Territories

66) Nova Scotia

