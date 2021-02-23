A year after Wet’suwet’en crisis, First Nations’ questions about self-governance have only grown louder in a pandemic – by Wendy Stueck and Brent Jang (Globe and Mail – February 23, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Three small cabins stand next to Lamprey Creek in northern British Columbia, built by Wet’suwet’en Nation members and their supporters over the past year.

The structures occupy the site of a former Indigenous village site where Wet’suwet’en people lived and fished for centuries before the area became a recreation site for campers and anglers, according to Molly Wickham, a member of the nation whose hereditary name is Sleydo’.

But the site is also close to spots where, one year ago, RCMP officers arrested protesters challenging the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The cabins are part of an effort to encourage Indigenous people to live on their territory in accordance with traditional laws, said Ms. Wickham, who has taken a lead role in opposing the pipeline.

To Ms. Wickham, it’s not up to individual Wet’suwet’en members to dictate the pipeline’s fate. A decision has been made under traditional law; it must be respected.

