Sudbury lithium company talks of Great Lakes port-side processing plant – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 19, 2021)

Frontier Lithium predicts 28-year mine life for its PAK project in northwestern Ontario

An emerging lithium producer is considering a chemical processing plant at a “Great Lakes port” as part of a US$685-million plan to bring an open-pit mine project into production in northwestern Ontario.

Frontier Lithium, a Sudbury company with two high-quality lithium deposits north of Red Lake, released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on Feb. 16 of its PAK Lithium Project, estimating a 26-year mine life.

The company has an ambitious goal of becoming a vertically integrated supplier of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to the North American electric vehicle market with a mining and milling operation and a downstream, value-added, processing plant.

On a site located 175 kilometres north of Red Lake, Frontier’s Pakeagama Lake Pegmatite (PAK) project is a 26,774-hectare property strung out in a long corridor of claims that stretch for 65 kilometres, up near the border with Manitoba.

The company has two spodumene-bearing deposits, two kilometres apart, that outcrop at surface, making them amenable to open-pit mining. Spodumene is the most widely used lithium because of its high lithium content. Pegmatite is the typical host rock for finding lithium.

