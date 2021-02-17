Osisko continues to grow ‘world-class’ Windfall deposit (Canadian Mining Journal – February 17, 2021)

http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) has released an updated resource estimate for its Windfall gold deposit in Quebec, which, according to CEO John Burzynski, “places Windfall among the best high-grade development projects globally.”

Measured and indicated tonnes now total 6 million tonnes at 9.6 g/t gold, for 1.9 million gold oz. and inferred resources add 16.4 million tonnes at 8 g/t gold, for an additional 4.2 million gold ounces across all categories now total 6.1 million oz.

When compared with the prior resource from February 2020, measured and indicated tonnes increased by 47%, alongside an increase in grade, which was previously 9.1 g/t gold. Similarly, inferred tonnes grew by 13% while the grades are now at 8 g/t gold, compared to 8.4 g/t previously. Cut-off grades are unchanged at 3.5 g/t gold.

The release notes that Osisko’s discovery and definition cost averages $38 per oz., with an average of 4.5 oz. of gold defined per metre drilled.

The high-grade Lynx zone makes up over 60% of the total ounces in the latest resource – Lynx grades average 11.3 g/t gold in the measured category, 11 g/t in the indicated subset and 9.9 g/t gold in the inferred classification.

For the rest of this article: http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/osisko-continues-to-grow-world-class-windfall-gold-deposit/