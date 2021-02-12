Yamana and Agnico Eagle approve C$1.7bn Odyssey mine – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – February 12, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Joint venture partners Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle have approved the C$1.7-billion construction of the Odyssey gold project at Canadian Malartic, in Quebec.

The underground project will extend the life Canadian Malartic – Canada’s largest operating openpit gold mine – to 2039, yielding an average of 545 000 oz/y from 2029 to 2039, at a total cash cost of $630/oz.

“One of Canada’s largest underground gold mining projects will come to fruition right here in Malartic.

The future mine’s life is expected to extend until 2039 and operations could continue well beyond that, given the deposit’s significant potential,” said operator Canadian Malartic mine GM Serge Blais in a statement.

Between 200 and 500 people will be working at the site of the future Odyssey mine until 2028. An estimated 1 500 full-time employees will be needed at the peak of operations by 2031.

