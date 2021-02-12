Smithers consultant wins 2021 Skookum Jim Award – by Rebecca Dyok (The Interior News – February 11, 2021)

A Tahltan woman is being nationally recognized for her efforts in improving the environmental assessment process by combining Indigenous traditional knowledge with Western science.

Nalaine Morin has been awarded the 2021 Skookum Jim Award by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

Named after the group’s Indigenous leader who discovered the Yukon Klondike goldfields, the award recognizes Indigenous achievement in the mineral industry.

Morin has more than 15 years of experience in mining and environmental management and is the principal of ArrowBlade Consulting Services based in Smithers.

“I’m excited and very humbled by the recognition,” she said. “Just looking at the people that have won the award previous to me, it’s pretty awesome.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.interior-news.com/news/smithers-consultant-wins-2021-skookum-jim-award/