‘Sudbury is a city primed for change’ – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – February 11, 2021)

John Gunn says city will have to transform itself yet again if it hopes to become an exemplary, carbon-neutral community by mid-century.

A lot has changed since John Gunn arrived in Sudbury in the late 1970s. The landscape at that time was “largely barren,” noted the director of the Living With Lakes Centre, leaving his young wife to ponder: “Are we really going to stay here?”

The couple would indeed stick around, with Gunn studying the impacts of acid on lakes and helping to found the Freshwater Ecology Unit at Laurentian University in 1989. Over his career, he would also witness, and document, a remarkable transformation.

The city went from being “the world’s largest point source of sulphur dioxide” and the brunt of lunar comparisons to a model of environmental rebound, as reductions in emissions — now a fraction of what they were in the 1960s — and a concerted regreening effort allowed life to return to the land and water.

Looking ahead, Gunn said the city will have to transform itself yet again if it hopes to become an exemplary, carbon-neutral community by mid-century.

“Sudbury is a city primed for change,” he said in an online address, titled Imagine Sudbury in 2050: A Global Change Community, presented last week to kick off the Trouble Waters webinar series.

