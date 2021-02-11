Climate Is Next Race for Global Supremacy, BofA Says – by Saijel Kishan (Bloomberg News – February 8, 2021)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Put aside the trade and technology wars. The next race for global political and economic supremacy will focus on climate.

That’s according to Bank of America Corp.’s research group, which said climate change will be this decade’s most important theme, just as technology underpinned economic growth during the past decade.

China has spent twice as much as the U.S. on climate action, said Haim Israel, the bank’s head of global thematic investing research, in a report Monday.

“We believe climate strategies offer a route to global supremacy,” he said. “Whether through regulation, limits on exports, tariffs or significant investments, we believe the U.S. and China will do whatever it takes to take the lead on climate action.”

The economic impact of climate change could reach $69 trillion this century, and investments in the energy transition need to increase to $4 trillion a year, Israel said. That will lead to more than $100 billion a year in research and development.

