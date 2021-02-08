Majority of Albertans opposed to expanded coal mining operations: poll – by Mark Villani (CTV News Calgary – February 8, 2021)

https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/

CALGARY — A new survey suggests that a significant number of Albertans are opposed to the provincial government’s move to allow expanded coal mining operations in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

The latest poll, released Monday by public relations firm ThinkHQ, suggests that more than three-quarters of Albertans are aware of the issue.

Among the 1,140 people surveyed from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, nearly seven-in-ten (69 per cent) oppose expanded development of the formerly protected areas of the province. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

The report finds that nearly half (49 per cent) strongly oppose the new measures which saw the UCP government, without consultation, rescind Alberta’s 1976 Coal Policy last spring.

ThinkHQ President Marc Henry notes that this survey shows the province is facing increased blowback in revoking the policy which had previously blocked open-pit coal mining on the peaks and eastern slopes of the Rockies.

