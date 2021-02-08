KWG forging ahead with Ring of Fire railroad – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – February 7, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Capreol native and veteran railroader Tony Marquis came out of retirement to take on a project he believes could “give a real kickstart to rail in Northern Ontario.”

Marquis is now in charge of constructing a rail route to the Ring of Fire, as newly appointed head of Canada Chrome Corporation, a subsidiary of KWG Resources.

“When KWG spawned this new company they staked claims from the Ring of Fire to an area just outside of Nakina, by the Aroland First Nation,” said Marquis. “The claims are on an esker that basically comes straight down, so that’s how the railroad would be built, right upon the esker.”

The CN line through Northern Ontario already reaches Nakina, located about 60 kilometres north of Geraldton, so the new railway would link up with this route and facilitate transport of ore from the KWG deposits to processing facilities farther south.

The project is a major undertaking — the line would run 330 kilometres and cost as much as $2 billion to construct — but Marquis is excited by the challenge, not to mention the chance to expand rail infrastructure in the region for the first time in decades.

