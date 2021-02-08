Community rallies to help miner’s family after fatal mudslide at mine near Kamloops – by Tiffany Crawford (Vancouver Sun – February 6, 2021)

Raymond Rosenberg, a miner who died Tuesday after an underground mudslide at New Gold’s New Afton mine, left behind his partner Keisha and four children.

A miner who died earlier this week when a mudslide hit a copper and gold mine near Kamloops left behind his partner and four young children.

Now the community is trying to raise money for the young family after his sudden death. The miner, who has been identified by family as Raymond Rosenberg, is described as a kind and good dad.

“Ray was an amazing father, son, partner, friend, brother in law and all around person. He was the sole provider of their family and took pride in providing for them,” says organizer Tasha Gruber, in a GoFundMe campaign to help his widow and children.

“As you can imagine, not only has his passing left his family empty physically and emotionally, but sooner than later, also financially. A family should never have to stress about finances during a time like this, so we are hoping to ease that stress and worry. Anything helps and we so appreciate it. ”

For the rest of this article: https://vancouversun.com/news/community-rallies-to-help-miners-family-after-mudslide-at-copper-and-gold-mine-near-kamloops/wcm/42461b59-0ae8-4e98-907c-3e0bed4f842c/amp/

