President Biden to boost US mining, green energy metals – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – January 20, 2021)

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday afternoon only a week after Donald Trump’s supporters, refusing to accept defeat, staged a deadly attack on the Capitol.

Biden used his inaugural address to call for unity and offer an optimistic message that Americans can get past the dark moment by working together.

Canadians, however, don’t seem too optimistic as news of Biden’s reported plans to cancel TC Energy’s (TSX, NYSE: TRP) Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action has grabbed headlines over the past two days.

President Biden is expected to make an announcement on the issue before the end of the day. He is also likely to unveil a timeline to revive some of the rigorous environmental regulations enacted during the Obama administration, later revoked by the Trump administration.

Analysts believe that any slowdown effects in the mining sector will be offset by Biden’s plans to support domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and green technologies, crucial to his $2 trillion climate plan.

