Final hearings extended for Nunavut mine expansion – by Beth Brown (CBC News North – February 3, 2021)

Environmental hearings for an expansion of the Mary River Mine on north Baffin Island are being extended, again.

An additional hearing is now being planned for March, the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) announced Tuesday, after a two-week technical meeting being held in Iqaluit and Pond Inlet fell a week behind schedule,

“The board is planning to hold the extended session in Iqaluit and plans to bring together up to five community representatives representing the hamlet, hunters and trappers organization, women, youth and elders from each of the seven communities, including representatives from Pond Inlet, all together in one venue,” said Kaviq Kaluraq, chair of the review board, when announcing the schedule changes.

The extension will allow any outstanding questions from intervener groups and the public to be entered onto the hearing record, she said.

The Mary River expansion is the largest resource development project currently being proposed in Nunavut. Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation wants to double production of the iron ore mine so it can ship 12 million tonnes from Milne Port each year.

