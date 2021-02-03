Mining Indaba pivotal to South Africa’s economic aspirations says Ramaphosa (Mining Review – February 2, 2021)

This year’s Investing in African Mining Indaba Virtual event will help to position mining as a catalytic, transformative, innovative and developmental industry amid a global pandemic.

This is according to South African president Cyril Ramaphosa who was addressing a virtual audience at the start of the two day event.

Ramaphosa praised the South African mining sector for its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Like all industries, mining and associated economic activities have been disrupted by the pandemic.

In the midst of the disruption caused by the pandemic, South African mining has once again shown tremendous resilience and ability to come back.

“For example, South African mining companies have had a strong showing on the JSE in 2020. Also, mining production has had a strong recovery following the phased return of mining activities from the start of Level 4 lockdown restrictions.”

