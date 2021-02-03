Gold miner launches initiative to advance relationships with Indigenous Peoples – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 3, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Newmont says Vancouver-based centre will aim to improve relations across company, mining industry

Gold miner Newmont has launched the Global Centre for Indigenous Community Relations to advance relationships between mining companies and Indigenous Peoples within the company and across the industry.

In a Feb. 2 news release, the company said the Vancouver-based centre would act as a way to “promote awareness, education and engagement between industry and Indigenous Peoples.”

“Newmont recognizes the special connection between Indigenous Peoples and the land, and that mining can affect this connection in some challenging ways,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont’s president and CEO, in the release.

“The entire industry has a great opportunity to learn and improve our practices.

Through the centre, meaningful partnerships will be formed to create a space for dialogue and sharing with the aim of improving outcomes for Indigenous communities around our operations and act as a catalyst for improvement within the mining industry.”

