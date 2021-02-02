Vancouver miner says China trying to steal Xinjiang gold mine – by Robert Fife (Globe and Mail – February 1, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

A Vancouver-based gold mining company denies it used forced labour in its open-pit mine in China’s Xinjiang region and is accusing the Chinese government of attempting to confiscate the operation worth an estimated US$1-billion.

Ivy Chong, chief executive of Dynasty Gold Corp., said in an interview that the company employed about 150 workers from different ethnic backgrounds and paid “equitable compensation” at its Qi2 gold mine in Hatu, a mining district in northwest Xinjiang.

She said “all protocols and culture practices were followed including special holidays for religious practices” at the mine, where there are nearby “re-education” centres for political indoctrination and skills training.

The junior mining company is currently locked in a legal battle over ownership of the project with its state-owned Chinese partners, and says in investor documents that it is “actively pursuing a settlement.”

The mine has an estimated resource of 536,000 ounces of gold worth US$1-billion at current prices. However, Ms. Chong said Dynasty’s minority partners are trying to steal the company away from her with help from Chinese courts.

