US climate change drive bodes well for platinum, says WPIC – by Tasneem Bulbulia (MiningWeekly.com – January 27, 2021)

Vowing to ‘build back better’, US President Joe Biden has placed climate change high on his administration’s agenda, with plans to achieve 100% clean energy and to commit to net zero by 2050.

Underlining its intent, the US re-joined the Paris Climate Agreement, an international treaty on climate change with a goal to limit global temperature rise to below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels.

Biden has promised a $2-trillion accelerated investment over his first term aimed at building modern, sustainable infrastructure to support the transition to a clean energy economy.

This bodes well for zero emission hydrogen technologies which are likely to be an integral part of achieving the US’s climate change objectives, says industry body the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC).

A recent report, ‘Roadmap to a US Hydrogen Economy’, forecasts that hydrogen from low-carbon sources could supply about 14% of the country’s energy needs by 2050.

