First Nations select engineering firms to do Ring of Fire road environmental assessment – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 28, 2021)

Province agrees to extend consultation deadline on road projects to accommodate First Nations

Two heavyweight consulting firms have been selected to do the environmental assessment (EA) studies for the most second leg of the proposed Ring of Fire road, from Marten Falls to Webequie.

SNC-Lavalin and Dillon Consulting were selected through a competitive bid process announced in a joint news release by Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation, the two community road proponents, on Jan. 28.

Dubbed the Northern Road Link, the proposed 200-kilometre-long road would run from just west of Marten Falls north to connect to the 107-kilometre Webequie Supply Road. The latter road runs east from the Webequie Airport to the McFaulds Lake area where exploration activity is taking place.

The Northern Link is part of the proposed north-south into the James Bay region that would connect the two isolated communities to the provincial road network for the first time, and also provide land access into the high-grade nickel, chromite and other riches of the Ring of Fire mineral belt.

Noront Resources wants to use the road to truck ore south to processing sites in Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. The EA studies are expected to take three years to complete and, according to the news release, will be a combined process, meeting both federal and provincial environmental assessment requirements, according to the news release.

