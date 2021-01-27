More high-grade heaven at Island Gold Mine: Alamos targets gold extensions with major exploration program at Dubreuilville Mine in 2021 – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 27, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Alamos Gold continues to post high-grade hits beside and below its always-expanding Island Gold Mine near Dubreuilville.

The Toronto-based miner reported the latest results from surface and underground exploration drilling in three zones beneath the existing mine workings as well as to the east and west.

The Island Gold Mine is 15 kilometres east of Dubreuilville, 83 kilometres northeast of Wawa, and is showing no signs of running out of gold anytime soon.

In a Jan. 27 news release, the company said it was forced to dial back exploration drilling with some down time in 2020 due to pandemic-related health and safety measures. But activity ramped back up in the second half to record the best surface drill hole to date at Island Gold.

One drill hole from surface contained gold content of 28.97 grams per tonne over 21.76 metres. Since Alamos acquired the operation from Richmont Mines in 2017, the company has invested heavily in exploration to grow gold reserves and resources.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/more-high-grade-heaven-at-island-gold-mine-3299137