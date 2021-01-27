Canada miners listed among world’s most sustainable corporations – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – January 26, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Canada’s Agnico Eagle and Teck Resources have earned themselves places on the Corporate Knights’ latest index of the world’s most sustainable corporations, garnering recognition as leaders in sustainability on a global stage.

With an overall score of 60.6%, Agnico Eagle placed seventy-third and is the top-ranked mining company appearing on the 2021 Global 100 list. In ninety-first place is Teck, with an overall score of 55.6%. This is the third consecutive year that Teck has been named to the Global 100 list.

“We are focused on responsibly producing the metals and minerals necessary for the transition to a low-carbon economy and for building a better quality of life for people around the world,” said Teck CEO Don Lyndsay.

The selection process for the 2021 list began with an assessment of 8 080 companies – representing more than $1-billion in revenues – evaluating them based on a set of environmental, governance, social and economic key performance indicators, including new social criteria reflected by both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/canada-miners-listed-among-worlds-most-sustainable-corporations-2021-01-26