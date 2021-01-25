‘This was the way to do it’— towns, First Nations, logging companies join up to manage Temagami forest – by Eric White (CBC News Sudbury – January 25, 2021)

There’s a new attempt to find a balance between the economy and the environment in northern Ontario’s most watched forest.

For decades, Temagami was gripped by logging road blockades, with environmentalists and Indigenous protesters chaining themselves to bulldozers.

But now some of those who used to be on opposing sides are sitting around the same board table with the formation of the Temagami Forest Management Corporation. “This was the way to do it,” says Temagami Mayor Dan O’Mara.

“To get the people who were all involved in the past together to come up with a future for the Temagami forest that everybody could live with.”

The management corporation is the second of its kind in the province, after one created in the Pic River area in the northwest in 2012.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/temagami-forest-management-logging-protests-1.5883396?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar

