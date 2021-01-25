Gold, palladium mine projects show progress and promise on Superior’s north shore – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 25, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Harte Gold boosting production, Clear Air Metals reaches a mineral milestone, Orion seals the deal at Greenstone

A White River mine is expanding and two gold and palladium projects are advancing along the north shore of Lake Superior in a roundup of recent news releases. Harte Gold is pressing ahead with a $21-million expansion of its Sugar Zone Mine.

With an abundant base of gold at its underground operation north of White River, the Toronto-headquartered miner released a feasibility study providing the spark to expand production capacity from 800 tonnes a day to 1,200 tonnes by the first quarter of 2023.

This will amount to a 58 per cent increase in yearly gold production that will drive production to 102,000 ounces by 2023, and will deliver sustainable production of 98,700 ounces a year from 2023 to 2027.

This year’s gold production target is 60,000 to 65,000 ounces. Sugar Zone’s current mine life is nine years, from 2021 to 2019, but the company finds “significant opportunities” for expansion with more gold mineralization close to the mine, along strike and at depth, to extend the mine’s operating life.

The gold resource modelling shows a probable mineral reserve estimate of 797,000 ounces within 3.5 million tonnes at 7.2 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold. The indicated resource sits at 1.1 million ounces within 2.8 million tonnes at 11.9 g/t.

