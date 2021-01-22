Vancouver gold seeker gains ground in Red Lake, Larder Lake – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 19, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Trillium Gold Mines acquires more than 12,000 hectares in exploration property

A Vancouver gold explorer on a recent acquisition spree has picked up more property near Red Lake and the Larder Lake area of northeastern Ontario.

Trillium Gold Mines has added 7,939 hectares to its steadily expanding holdings near the northwestern Ontario mining camp, this time in a very prospective area known as the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts.

In a Jan. 18 news release, Trillium said it’s cashed up for a 35,000-metre drill program on greenfield property in the Red Lake district that has “exceptional” potential.

“The Trillium team is committed to building district-scale opportunities for TGM shareholders,” said company CEO Russell Starr in a Jan. 18 news release.

“We have grown substantially in a short period of time and now the exciting period for all shareholders begins – the drilling and discovery phase.”

