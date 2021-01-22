UK produces first-ever battery grade lithium carbonate in Cornwall – by Cristina Belda (Metal Bulletin – January 20, 2021)

https://www.metalbulletin.com/

Lithium carbonate has been produced for the first time in Cornwall in southwest England, the Li4UK consortium said this week.

Following an 18-month project, Li4UK confirmed that the purity of the lithium carbonate produced at Cornish Lithium’s Trelavour project Cornwall is “near battery grade,” the consortium said on Monday January 18.

“Li4UK (Securing a Domestic Lithium Supply Chain for the UK), is a consortium that comprises exploration firm Cornish Lithium, mining consultancy Wardell Armstrong International (WAI) and the UK’s Natural History Museum.

The consortium is funded by the Faraday Battery Challenge, a £246 million ($359 million) UK investment fund for investigating and developing battery technologies.

“Given the potential that has been established by this project to exploit lithium resources in Cornwall, it is possible that the UK could produce a significant percentage of its lithium demand domestically; thus creating a vertically-integrated supply chain and generating additional value for the UK economy,” Cornish Lithium’s chief executive Jeremy Wrathall said.

