NuScale Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Moves Another Step Forward – by James Conca (Forbes Magazine – January 14, 2021)

https://www.forbes.com/

The world is moving forward on building and deploying small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). Canadian Nuclear Laboratories announced SMR technology as a research priority and Canada now has a roadmap for SMRs, including building an SMR demonstration plant by 2026, with Terrestrial Energy’s Integrated Molten Salt Reactor topping the list.

China is also moving fast on its 100 MW SMR designed by the China National Nuclear Corporation. Called the Linglong One, this ACP100 nuclear reactor has completed its preliminary design stage and is qualified for construction in Hainan province this year.

Its first use will be to generate heat for a residential district, replacing coal-fired boilers. But the sprint in the United States is being led by the small modular nuclear reactor company, NuScale, out of Oregon.

NuScale has passed several milestones in the past few year. It was the first SMR company to file a license and design certification application with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and it is the first one to have the NRC complete their reviews and approve the design – in record time.

And this week, NuScale Power, and its partner Fluor, received an order from their first customer, the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS), for a cost-reimbursable development agreement to provide estimating, development, design and engineering services for their first SMR as part of their Carbon-Free Power Project.

For the rest of this article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2021/01/14/nuscale-small-modular-nuclear-reactor-moves-another-step-forward/?sh=1ffae1a25264