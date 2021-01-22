Area Play: M&A on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec – by David Erfle (Kitco News – January 22, 2021)

https://www.kitco.com/

In the early 20th century, the discovery of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault Zone (CLLFZ) ushered in the Abitibi-Tamiscamingue Gold Rush and the geological anomaly continues to have a major impact on Quebec’s mining history.

The massive CLLFZ is a regional-scale strike fault and/or shear zone and is one of the most important structural controls on the gold mineralization in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt (AGB), which has produced 190 million ounces of gold since the early 1900s.

Its name derives from the township of Cadillac, where it was first discovered. The CLLFZ is roughly 160 kilometers long and extends from the town of Val d’Or, in Quebec, to Kirkland Lake, in Ontario, Canada. Although the city’s name in French means “valley of gold,” there is no valley in Val d’Or, however, there is still plenty of gold remaining in the surrounding area.

Even after a century-long history of mining over 190 million ounces of gold, the region is far from being depleted. The AGB currently features 21 deposits containing over 3 million ounces of gold in each deposit. During the last century, some 124 mines have been placed into production.

Discoveries in the region at depths between 600 and 3,000 meters show that the Cadillac Break is highly under-explored, as most historic drilling in brownfield areas of the CLLFZ has been only locally tested down to 500-600 meters depth.

