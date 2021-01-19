Kabanga, Tanzania to develop world’s largest nickel deposit – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – January 19, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

British miner Kabanga Nickel, formerly known as LZ Nickel, has inked a framework agreement with the government of Tanzania to develop the world’s largest battery-grade nickel sulphide deposit, in the country’s northwestern.

As part of the deal, the parties have created a joint company called Tembo Nickel Corp., which will mine, process and refine class 1 nickel with cobalt and copper co-products.

Kabanga Nickel is the new entity’s majority owner with an 84% stake. Tanzania owns the remaining 16%, which is the government’s usual stake in all of the country’s mining projects.

Economic benefits from the Kabanga nickel project, formerly owned by Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and Glencore (LON: GLEN), will be shared equally between the two shareholders, the parties said in the statement.

Tanzania, Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer, has sought in recent years higher revenues from its vast mineral resources by overhauling the fiscal and regulatory regime of its mining sector.

