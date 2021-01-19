How Canada should respond to Joe Biden’s Keystone XL decision – by Adam Radwanski (Globe and Mail – January 19, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Joe Biden is poised to begin his presidency with a wake-up call for Canadians who expect him to compromise his climate agenda in the name of diplomacy.

The president-elect’s apparent plan to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline expansion as one of his first actions after Wednesday’s inauguration, laid out in leaked transition documents, shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

It’s what he promised during last year’s U.S. campaign, it’s easy to act on and failing to do so swiftly would have sounded alarms within the Democratic Party’s base.

Still, hope has sprung eternal among those counting on the TC Energy Corp.

project – which could carry more than 800,000 barrels of bitumen daily toward U.S. refineries – as a lifeline for Canada’s oil sands.

After buying a US$1.1-billion stake in the pipeline during the U.S. campaign, Jason Kenney’s Alberta government has continued to express hope that lobbying efforts claiming increasingly clean extraction processes will persuade the incoming administration to reconsider.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-how-canada-should-respond-to-joe-bidens-keystone-xl-decision/