Gowganda silver, cobalt explorer starting pilot plant to make electric vehicle battery material – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 19, 2021)

A junior mining company with ambitious plans to be a Northern Ontario supplier of material for electric vehicle manufacturers said it’s a step closer to realizing those plans.

Toronto’s Canada Silver Cobalt Works announced last week that a first-stage pilot plant of its cobalt extraction technology will be built by SGS Canada at its metallurgical and analytical labs at Lakefield in southern Ontario.

The cobalt sulphate and refined material produced from their proprietary and environmentally friendly Re-20X process is used in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works wants to be a miner, processor and supplier of a “highly sought-after” premium and ethically sourced silver, cobalt and other battery-grade material for the North American electric vehicle market.

The feed material for testing will come from a combination of material pulled from the company’s Castle Mine property near Gowganda, high-grade silver discovered in the tailings, from its other exploration properties, and from recycled batteries.

