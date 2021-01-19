Canadian firms operate in China’s Xinjiang region – by David Green and Nathan Vanderklippe (Globe and Mail – January 18, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

At least three publicly traded Canadian resource companies have active projects and plans in China’s western Xinjiang region, where authorities have locked up large numbers of Muslims in centres for skills training and political indoctrination.

Canadian companies have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the region in the past two decades, according to a foreign government analysis obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The government is a member of the Five Eyes security alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, Britain, the United States and New Zealand. The document came from a source whom The Globe agreed not to identify because they were not authorized to release the analysis publicly.

Investments by Canadian companies in energy and mining projects have made Canada one of the top five foreign investors in Xinjiang, according to the document, which tracks 20 years of spending.

Renewable energy giant Canadian Solar Inc. and a pair of smaller junior mining companies, Dynasty Gold Corp. and GobiMin Inc., continue to operate in the region.

