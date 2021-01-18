Timmins Mayor George Pirie highly optimistic about mining’s future – by Kevin Vincent (Mining Life – January 15, 2021)

https://mininglifeonline.net/

Ask the mayor of Timmins about the state and future of mining in Timmins and you are in for a lesson on global economics. Timmins is undergoing a huge boost to its mining sector and George Pirie couldn’t be happier for the entire region.

Pirie, the former President and CEO of Placer Dome Canada, played a pivotal role in early talks with Kirkland Lake Gold on their decision to move its Canadian Operations Centre and more than 120 jobs to Timmins, a project Pirie quietly initiated when he was first elected in 2018.

Add to that, the announcement of IAMGOLD’s billion-dollar Cote Lake Mine south of Timmins, and a massive uptick in exploration in the Timmins camp, and you have an extremely robust picture that any mayor would welcome.

With the rising price of gold and other commodities, Pirie sees Timmins and the surrounding region benefiting greatly on several fronts. I’m very, very happy in relation to what we see with the mining space here in Timmins. Obviously, we’ve had very, very robust gold prices.

They’ve softened a wee bit in the last month or so, but still $1850US is still a very, very, very good price. And in the markets, they say on-risk or off-risk. When we’re talking about trillions and trillions of debt out there, gold has got nothing but a good future.”

