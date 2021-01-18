OPINION: Why President-elect Biden’s energy plans could derail the American Dream – by Jason Issac (Fox Business – January 17, 2021)

https://www.foxbusiness.com/

The coming inauguration of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States sets the stage for a policy agenda that openly and proudly demonizes the affordable, reliable energy resources we all rely upon.

Biden’s energy plans are bad for our national security, economy, public health, and overall quality of life. But the American people’s ingenuity and creativity — and the very nature of how our planet and energy systems work — mean all is not lost.

Under Biden’s attempts to “phase out” natural gas, petroleum, and coal, the prices we pay for energy will go up.

This should be no surprise to Biden and his political allies, since costs have soared everywhere “going green” has been tried.

Californians are paying 30% more for electricity than they did 10 years ago. In Denmark, where wind energy became a priority in the mid-1990s, prices have more than doubled.

For the rest of this column: https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/biden-energy-plan-derail-american-dream?action=profile_completion