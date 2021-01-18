Lithium CEO sees ‘evolution’ in mining toward green, clean energy future – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 15, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The spread of the global pandemic and other geopolitical events have underscored the importance of international supply chains.

A new industry group engaged in the critical minerals side of the Canadian mining industry wants to promote value-added manufacturing opportunities by building a resilient national supply chain that feeds materials to the clean energy, electric vehicle, communications, medical and aerospace sectors.

The Canadian Critical Minerals and Materials Alliance (C2M2A), launched Jan. 14, contends Canada has enough mineral wealth in rare earth elements, lithium, cobalt, and graphite, combined with the intellectual know-how, to promote this country as a global clean technology manufacturing hub.

Their mission is to work with policymakers to stress the importance of critical minerals and to develop a national strategy that would create the necessary downstream processing capacity to supply manufacturers of electric vehicle and battery technologies.

Critical minerals are those minerals and metals considered vital for high-tech devices. They’re used national for defence applications, green industries and the overall well-being of the world’s major and emerging economies, but they may be subject to supply disruptions due to scarcity, geopolitical issues, trade policies and other factors.

