Joe Biden plans to block Keystone XL pipeline as one of first acts in White House – by Janice Dickson and Adrian Morrow (Globe and Mail – January 18, 2021)

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden plans to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline expansion as one of his first acts in office, transition documents suggest, dealing a blow to Canadian efforts to get the project built and jeopardizing the prospect of thousands of jobs in Alberta.

Rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline is included as an executive order on a to-do list, according to The Canadian Press, which has viewed the documents. Outgoing President Donald Trump in 2017 signed the construction permit, which will now likely be terminated.

“Roll back Trump enviro actions via EO (including rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit),” the document reads.

Other entries under the “Climate” heading include, “Rejoin the Paris Agreement” and “Announce date for U.S.-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit.”

TC Energy Corp.’s 830,000 barrel-a-day Keystone project was approved by Canadian regulators in 2010 but blocked in 2015 by then-U.S. president Barack Obama.

