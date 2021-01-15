Province providing $300,000 for mineral exploration activities near the Manitoba/Ontario boundary – by Ian Graham (Thompson Citizen – January 14, 2021)

January 15, 2021 in Aboriginal and Inuit Mining and Oil/Gas, Canadian Regional Media and Web Publications, Gold and Silver, Junior Exploration Sector, Manitoba Mining

https://www.thompsoncitizen.net/

A mineral exploration company is receiving $300,000 from the provincial government to help fund its drilling program in Manitoba’s remote northeast.

BWR Exploration said in a Jan. 7 news release that it learned Dec. 30 that it would be receiving the funding from the Manitoba Mineral development Fund once it provides confirmation of required permits and licensing for the proposed exploration and of additional funding.

“We are pleased to see that the Manitoba government shares BWR’s vision of the economic potential that the Little Stull Lake area has, that can create near and long-term jobs for the nearby communities of Gods River and Gods Lake Narrows, thus strengthening the provincial economy and establish mutually rewarding partnerships between Indigenous communities and mineral exploration companies designed to stand the test of time,” said BWR’s CEO Neil Novak.

The money will be used to upgrade an existing exploration camp to meet COVID-19 pandemic requirements for housing up to 15 people.

BWR is proposing that this work be done in partnership with Manto Sipi Cree Nation (MSCN), which hopes to create a community-owned camp and exploration service company to work with mineral exploration companies.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thompsoncitizen.net/news/nickel-belt/province-providing-300-000-for-mineral-exploration-activities-near-the-manitoba-ontario-boundary-1.24267660

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.