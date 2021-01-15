Mining company collaborates with Thunder Bay-area First Nations – by Gary Rinne (tbnewswatch.com – January 14, 2021)

https://www.tbnewswatch.com/

THUNDER BAY —A company that’s exploring mining claims in the Greenwich Lake and Tartan Lake area northeast of Thunder Bay says it has advanced its working relationship with three area First Nations.

Clean Air Metals Inc. hopes to develop platinum/palladium/copper/nickel deposits around its Thunder Bay North Project, about 50 kilometres from the city.

The property is accessible via logging roads branching off Highway 527, and is roughly 70 kilometres from Impala Platinum’s Lac des Iles mine.

Fort William First Nation, the Red Rock Indian Band, and Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (formerly Rocky Bay First Nation) assert that the site is within their traditional territory.

In 2011, the company signed a memorandum outlining the protocol for its communications with the three First Nations. Now, in a joint announcement, the parties say a more recent Memorandum of Agreement has established a foundation for collaboration as Clean Air Metals consults with the First Nations to identify:

