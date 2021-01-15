‘I’m kind of pissed off’: Country star Corb Lund criticizes UCP for Alberta coal mining plan – by Sean Amato (CTV News Edmonton – Janaury 13, 2021)

https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/

EDMONTON — Country star Corb Lund has released a new video, but this one isn’t a guitar song. It’s him criticizing a UCP government plan to allow “mountaintop removal” for coal exploration in western Alberta.

“We’ve all seen the foothills, it’s beautiful country. So I don’t really like this,” Lund said in a video posted to social media Tuesday. Lund said he’s been researching the issue since people started telling him about it in December.

He said he’s met with a number of people including provincial ministers, members of parliament, First Nations representatives and people who live and harvest food in the area.

“I tried to be fair about it. I know there’s always two stories, and there’s always different values to balance. But I gave it my best shot, and I took in all the information for weeks and studied it. And I got to tell you I’m kind of pissed off,” he said.

The controversy comes after Alberta rescinded a decades-old policy that protected Rocky Mountain landscapes from coal mining. Alberta Energy gave miners until Dec. 15 to bid on nearly 2,000 hectares on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

For the rest of this article: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/i-m-kind-of-pissed-off-country-star-corb-lund-criticizes-ucp-for-alberta-coal-mining-plan-1.5264555