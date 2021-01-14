Kirkland Lake Gold boss calls 2020 performance ‘best year ever’ – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 13, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Pandemic-related challenges faced by the Kirkland Lake Gold team in 2020 have left the big boss suitably impressed. In reflecting on the past year, president-CEO Tony Makuch was pleased with the “solid results” in gold production in releasing the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year results.

The Toronto-headquartered gold miner reported all three of its cornerstone mines at Macassa and Detour Lake in northeastern Ontario, and Fosterville in Australia, achieved their highest production rates in the last quarter of 2020.

“Looking at our operating performance, in many respects our team had its best year ever in 2020,” said Makuch in a Jan. 12 news release.

For the year, Kirkland Lake Gold produced 1,369,652 ounces, up 41 per cent from last year. The addition of the Detour Lake Mine, northeast of Cochrane, at the beginning of last year helped boost the final tally.

Both Detour and Macassa were significantly impacted by COVID-19, including being placed on reduced operations at the end of the first quarter. But the company said both operations rebounded later in the year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/kirkland-lake-gold-boss-calls-2020-performance-best-year-ever-3258107