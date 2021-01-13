The essential role of platinum group metals in ‘greening’ the world needs highlighting – by Martin Creamer (MiningWeekly.com – January 12, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The ‘greenness’ that South Africa can help bestow on the world needs hard sell now, Mining Weekly can today report.

While South Africa’s amazing platinum group metals (PGMs) continue their decades-long task of cleaning the air of the world’s cities in the autocatalytic convertors of vehicle exhausts, their elevation to an even higher zero-emission role inside fuel cells and green hydrogen electrolysers has begun.

At the same time, virtually every major global investor has been mandated to direct investments towards making the world a ‘greener’ place.

The “tide in the affairs of men which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune” is now for South Africa and its PGMs – and the global lockdown period provides an ideal opportunity for South Africa Inc to engage in virtual interfaces across the world to promote the country as a key global partner in making the world a ‘greener’ place.

Europe moved decisively last July when the European Union announced a new hydrogen strategy as part of a ‘green’ post-Covid recovery.

