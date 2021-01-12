Seven Inuit communities create non-profit to lobby mining industry in Baffin region – by Beth Brown (CBC News North – January 11, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

A new Inuit led non-profit in Nunavut’s northern Qikiqtaaluk region is hoping to make sure its seven member-communities benefit from industry in the region, including in aviation, fisheries and mining.

The North Baffin Association, or Qikiqtaaluk Uangnangani Katujjiqatigiit in Inuktut, was formed at the end of 2020 “after years of coordination,” it said in a Jan. 7 news release.

“We are very happy and proud to announce to our members that an organization that reflects their needs has been created to represent them,” executive director Neeko Inuarak said. To do this, the association says it will create its own separate business arm.

The association — which represents the communities of Resolute Bay, Grise Fiord, Arctic Bay, Pond Inlet, Clyde River, Igloolik and Sanirajak — says it’s focused on the economic opportunities that come from Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation’s Mary River Mine on northern Baffin Island, near the community of Pond Inlet.

The mine is currently awaiting environmental approval to double its annual output of iron ore. The association said its members “often feel forgotten” when it comes to economic opportunities at Mary River Mine.

