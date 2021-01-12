Resolution Copper completes $75 million restoration of historic mining land – by Paul Moore (International Mining – January 11, 2021)

Resolution Copper says it has completed a $75 million restoration and reclamation project of 475 acres of land impacted by close to a century of historic impacts from the Magma Copper Mine near the Town of Superior, Arizona.

Resolution Copper voluntarily committed to accelerate the reclamation work to demonstrate its commitment to cleaning up the historic mining impacts well in advance of any new mine development activities.

Resolution Copper Project Director Andrew Lye said: “We’re proud to deliver this significant piece of environmental remediation work decades earlier than required, to make our community a cleaner and safer place to live and work.

Cleaning up the historic Magma Copper Mine ahead of time demonstrates our commitment to operating safely and responsibly, in a way that brings lasting benefits to the entire community.

This work was completed by local contractors and ongoing post-closure monitoring and maintenance activities will continue to provide local jobs as an important part of our business.”

