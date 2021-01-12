Major reforms proposed in Yukon mineral development strategy report – by Kelsey Rolfe (Northern Miner – January 10, 2021)

Developing new mining legislation, creating a water use tax and completing the Yukon’s six outstanding land use plans in the next five years are among the substantial list of recommendations made by the independent panel in charge of the territory’s mineral development strategy.

The panel’s final report, released Dec. 28, contains 79 recommendations meant to guide future mineral development in the territory. It was developed as part of a 2017 memorandum of understanding on mining between the Yukon government and 11 self-governing First Nations. Yukoners have until Feb. 22 to comment on the report.

“This could shape the way that mineral development’s done in the Yukon for the foreseeable future, so this deserves a lot of attention,” said Yukon Chamber of Mines president Ed Peart in an interview with The Northern Miner.

According to panel member Math’ieya Alatini, chief strategist at GSD Strategies and former Chief of Kluane First Nation, the panel aimed to balance the needs of multiple stakeholders.

“We looked at creating a balance of a number of considerations that would increase transparency [and] increase the level of confidence that proponents would have when it comes to the Yukon,” she said in an interview.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/regulatory-issues/major-reforms-prosposed-in-yukon-mineral-development-strategy-report/1003826859/