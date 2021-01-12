Inuit groups say they’re happy about Agnico Eagle’s TMAC purchase – Jim Bell (Nunatsiaq News – January 11, 2021)

“Agnico Eagle has a track record of success in Nunavut”

Two regional Inuit associations in Nunavut say they’re happy about Agnico Eagle’s impending acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc. TMAC is operator of the Hope Bay gold project southwest of Cambridge Bay.

In one statement, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, which controls most of the land the sprawling Hope Bay project sits on, said it is “optimistic and supportive.”

“Agnico Eagle has a track record of success in Nunavut,” said president Stanley Anablak. He added he’s happy a mature mining company will assume control of Hope Bay.

At the same time, he said that to succeed, the project will require effort from Inuit, the federal government and Agnico Eagle.

The Kitikmeot association, which represents Inuit living in five western Nunavut communities, holds some shares in TMAC and has negotiated an Inuit impact and benefit agreement with the company.

