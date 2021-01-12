Eramet faces continued challenges in New Caledonia, despite rescue plan success – by Simone Liedtke (MiningWeekly.com – Janaury 12, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Global mining and metallurgical group Eramet’s rescue plan, which aims to ensure the sustainable recovery of the group’s New Caledonian subsidiary, is achieving the expected impact under normal operating conditions, the company confirmed on January 12.

It noted that the subsidiary, Société Le Nickel (SLN), had, in particular, managed to achieve an improvement in production costs.

SLN’s rescue plan is based on three levers, which include implementing a new business model based on plant ferronickel production and low-grade ore exports, improving productivity and reducing energy prices.

As such, an application to authorise the export of an additional two-million tonnes of nickel ore a year has been filed with the New Caledonian government and is pending a vote.

