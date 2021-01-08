Yukon rejects ATAC Resources application for mining access road – by Jackie Hong (CBC News Yukon – December 1, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

A mineral exploration company says it is questioning a decision by the Yukon government to reject its application to build an exploration road to one of its gold deposits in central Yukon.

ATAC Resources Ltd. has, for years, proposed bettering access to its Tiger Gold deposit, which is part of its larger Rackla Gold project north of Mayo.

The proposed 65-kilometre-long all-season road would overlap onto two existing trails, as well as 46 creek and river crossings in the Beaver River watershed, all within the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun.

Some Na-Cho Nyäk Dun citizens, as well as conservation groups and outfitters, have opposed the road, while ATAC has previously said the Tiger project would be unsustainable without it.

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Board (YESAB) recommended in 2017 that the project be allowed to proceed under close monitoring and other conditions.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-atac-mining-access-road-1.5822866